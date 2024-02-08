The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.74. 104,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

