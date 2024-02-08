The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.14. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.23 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.
In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
