The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.14. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.23 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

