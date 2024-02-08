The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,735,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,121,883. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

