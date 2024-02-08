The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

