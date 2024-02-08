The Western Union Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WU. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of WU opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

