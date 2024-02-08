Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $80,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $152.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

