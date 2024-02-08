Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$208.92 and last traded at C$207.80, with a volume of 204382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$200.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$185.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$182.05. The company has a market cap of C$94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

