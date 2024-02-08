Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.