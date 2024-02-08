Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.12 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.12 billion and approximately $31.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,348.50 or 0.99829457 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00194834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,441,034 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,429,613.817923 with 3,458,148,253.0301695 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05786292 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $28,827,279.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.