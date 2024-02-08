Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Torrid Trading Down 1.6 %

CURV stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Torrid’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

