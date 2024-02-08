TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Posts Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 397,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

