TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $10,979,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 313,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.