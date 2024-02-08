Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 24,413 call options.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $7.38 on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 3,731,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,909. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

