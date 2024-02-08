Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Trane Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $278.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

