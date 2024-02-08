TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $29.97-$31.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 29.970-31.730 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $20.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,126.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,209. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,024.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.29.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.