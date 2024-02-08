TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $29.97-$31.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $32.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.575-$7.755 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 29.970-31.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,147.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,024.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,150.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

