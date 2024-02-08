TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of TransUnion worth $75,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $470,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 101,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

