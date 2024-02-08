Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.