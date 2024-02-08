Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

