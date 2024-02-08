Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,881 shares of company stock worth $18,173,993 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $435.88 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day moving average of $400.32.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.