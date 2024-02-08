Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $46,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $12,639,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.