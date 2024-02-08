U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Read More
