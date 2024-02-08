U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

