Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,878,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

