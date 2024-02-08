Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $84.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

