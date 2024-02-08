Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UI stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $290.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.