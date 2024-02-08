UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share by the bank on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

UBS Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.4 %

UBS Group stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

