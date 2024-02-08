UBS Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$1.44 on Thursday, reaching C$40.20. 524,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$46.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.