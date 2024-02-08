Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.76 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,857.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.59 or 0.00540802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00168824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16973434 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,159,401.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

