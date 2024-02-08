UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $290,850.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.