Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.21. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1,329,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

