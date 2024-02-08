Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% yr/yr to $5.67-5.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 110.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 99.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

