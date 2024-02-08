United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

United Co.s Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:UNC opened at C$114.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.51. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$98.32 and a 12 month high of C$116.00.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

