United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:X opened at $46.09 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
