United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NYSE:X opened at $46.09 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

