Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

UTMD stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 20.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 635.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

