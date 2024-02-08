V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

