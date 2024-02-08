V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $29.03.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,445,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

