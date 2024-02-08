Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.10. Valneva shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 372 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

