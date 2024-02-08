Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,079 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,963,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.28. 2,062,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

