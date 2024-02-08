Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 88,802 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 274,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

MAIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 18,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

