Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.13% of Orla Mining worth $34,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $78,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ORLA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.88. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

