Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.70. 24,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.61. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

