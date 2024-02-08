Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 25,910 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $21,931,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $5,438,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 1,119,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

