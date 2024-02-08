Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of EQT worth $38,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EQT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 136,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.