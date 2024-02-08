Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.73. 331,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,709. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

