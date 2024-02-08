Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.20

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.20 and last traded at $329.03, with a volume of 115276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

