Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 357,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,479. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

