Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

MCO traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.78. 182,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $406.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

