Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

