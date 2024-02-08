Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 40,912 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 3,314,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,869. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

