Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,466. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

