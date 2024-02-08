Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

